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Get Big Arms with Curl & French Curl EZ Bar Routine ! Super Pump with Super Set Arm Day Action !
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122 views • April 20, 2022
Pump up your Arms Real Good with some Super Set action. EZ Bar Curls and French Curls.
Super Set 5 sets of Curls with 5 sets of French Curls for 10 reps each.
EZ bar Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Sets 5
Curls 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps
French Curls 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps
A straight bar will work too.
Vist me on youtube too... "Lifting with Grandpa Charlie"
Super Set 5 sets of Curls with 5 sets of French Curls for 10 reps each.
EZ bar Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Sets 5
Curls 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps
French Curls 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps 10 reps
A straight bar will work too.
Vist me on youtube too... "Lifting with Grandpa Charlie"
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