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“They Are All The Same” - A Deep State Trauma Based Mind Control Deception
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73 views • October 02, 2020
"They are both on the same side" is in some circumstances, in some times, an accurate description. In other circumstances, at other times, it it’s based on a deception propagated by the dark side, which ruthlessly takes advantage of people's vulnerabilities using trauma-based mind control to undermine its political competition. There are deviant twisted sick minds behind all this. If you ever wondered how Deep State Satanists use psychological warfare against you, watch the video.
This video explains the deception and mind control in sufficient detail, in order to protect oneself from it, make informed decisions and absolve trauma through understanding.
This video explains the deception and mind control in sufficient detail, in order to protect oneself from it, make informed decisions and absolve trauma through understanding.
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