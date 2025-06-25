BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

☢️ We don't know where Iran's enriched uranium is - Grossi, IAEA chief
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 12 hours ago

☢️ We don't know where Iran's enriched uranium is — Grossi

"We do not have information of the whereabouts of this material... Iran officially told me, 'We are going to take protective measures,' which may include moving around this material," Grossi told Fox News.

View UN video before this - Hypocrisy Israel never had theirs inspected.

Adding on another interview later at France 2:

The IAEA has lost the ability to monitor Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile following the recent escalation between Israel and Iran. This was confirmed by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, during an interview with France 2.

Adding: 

⚡️ Iran’s Parliament just approved a plan to cut ties with the IAEA—no more cooperation, and violators will be punished

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy