☢️ We don't know where Iran's enriched uranium is - Grossi, IAEA chief

☢️ We don't know where Iran's enriched uranium is — Grossi

"We do not have information of the whereabouts of this material... Iran officially told me, 'We are going to take protective measures,' which may include moving around this material," Grossi told Fox News.

View UN video before this - Hypocrisy Israel never had theirs inspected.

Adding on another interview later at France 2:

The IAEA has lost the ability to monitor Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile following the recent escalation between Israel and Iran. This was confirmed by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, during an interview with France 2.

Adding:

⚡️ Iran’s Parliament just approved a plan to cut ties with the IAEA—no more cooperation, and violators will be punished