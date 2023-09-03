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Terra Vista Is "Pangea" (Vibes of Cosmos)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
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98 views • September 03, 2023

Terra vista was the only habitable continent before 10800 - 13000 years. Because of the motion of the Magnetic North near Atlantis, there were earthquakes and floods there, submerging a part of it. All the other continents were in ice and snow, freezed in ice age. There were all the types of climates in this super huge continent, Terra Vista during this epoch. Pangea (that means all the earth) was Terra Vista, but not milion years before! Named Pangea because at that epoch, the epoch of Leo, this continent was all the habitable world. Pangea is still there that it was, we call it Terra Vista, but nowadays is freezed in its ice age.

Mirrored from Vibes of Cosmos @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@VIBESOFCOSMOS

If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:

1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern
Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/
4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/

PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/

Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth

Keywords
flat earthpangeaworld mapplasma moonterra vista
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