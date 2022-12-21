Yuval Noah Hariri: „Man has now become a hackable animal“ | www.kla.tv/24543

Create New Account
With insane research results the Israeli military historian and history professor Harari promotes an unprecedented manipulation of the entire mankind - and reaps for it the recognition of leading politicians and would-be world rulers. Not only that, work is already underway to implement it. A message that needs strong nerves. 

👉 https://kla.tv/24543


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

Keywords
scienceaisurveillancedocumentarytranshumanismdigitalizationyuval noah hariri

