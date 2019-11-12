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How do touchscreens work?
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10 views • November 12, 2019
How does a touchscreen work? Why can you text with your finger, but not with a q-tip? The physics of smartphones is a complicated and amazing mixture of engineering, physics, electronics and computer science. Topics:
Capacitive touch screen
Binary language
Unicode
Capacitive touch screen
Binary language
Unicode
Keywords
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