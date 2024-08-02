© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Aug 21, 2018] FEIC 2018 Canada - Day 2 - Session 5 (expanded): Rob Skiba (46.9K views on YouTube)
61 views • 9 months ago
This is from Day 2 of the Flat Earth International Conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which was held August 9 & 10, 2018. This is the fifth speaking session and the second presentation I did at the conference. This video deals with the Biblical side of flat Earth and includes a little bit more footage than what I gave live at the event.
Here is the link to the E.W. Bullinger PDF I referred to:
http://www.testingtheglobe.com/PDFs/EWBullinger_Flat-Earther.pdf
Here are a couple of links for you to check out if you are interested in attending the upcoming Denver conference:
Flat Earth International Conference
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SQZ3h11dZaaEUFStA-mhA
Get your tickets for Denver this November
http://FE2018.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
