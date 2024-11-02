12 WEF-inspired Info-Killers Total Censorship is only their „After-Party“ (by Ivo Sasek)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the 54th WEF anniversary, Ursula von der Leyen proclaimed the radical fight against disinformation. Since this battle-cry of the “secret allies”, the free truth movement has been experiencing something that is more troublesome than the feared total censorship itself. In this training course, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek presents the WEF’s latest truth-killers. He also describes why total censorship comes only as “dessert on the menu” of the self-appointed elite. Share as widely as possible!