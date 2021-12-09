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Is Trump Fighting For Us, Is Gen Flynn Really White Hat & When Will You Say Enough?
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202 views • December 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Trump partners with Rumble - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/rumble-announces-distribution-deal-trumps-truth-social-new-partnership-looks-take-direct-shot-youtube/
Devin Nunes leaving congress to be Trump's CEO - https://resistthemainstream.org/devin-nunes-is-retiring-from-congress-to-take-key-role-in-trumps-media-group/?utm_source=telegram
Gab CEO Andrew Torba with a warning to Patriots about Trump - https://news.gab.com/2021/12/02/gab-is-not-for-sale/
Is Gen Flynn just more controlled opposition - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/whoa-is-general-michael-flynns-associate-a-child-sex-trafficking-customer/
These people should be arrested and punished - https://resistthemainstream.org/california-school-offers-boy-pizza-to-get-vaccinated-tells-him-not-to-say-anything-mom-says/?utm_source=telegram
There is no end, until you say it's over - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1468310690016419845
6 jabs for now, and then you'll need more - https://nationalfile.com/six-jabs-biontech-ceo-says-omicron-variant-may-need-three-vaccine-doses-plus-initial-vaccine-boosters/
Could South Africa become the turning point against the vaxx - https://unherd.com/2021/12/south-africas-looming-vaccine-revolt/
Died because of, not inspite of the vaxx - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/08/excess-deaths-exploding-despite-mass-vaccination.aspx
Updated athletes dying list - https://lorphicweb.com/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-suffered-cardiac-arrests-167-dead-after-covid-jab/
Keep in mind Florida and many others are wide open - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-dear-god-this-is-what-mass-insanity-looks-like/
More proof if the dems are in charge, it's a shithole - https://bearingarms.com/ranjit-singh/2021/12/08/the-ten-counties-with-highest-homicide-rates-all-pro-biden-territory-n53116
They want your kids even dumber - https://www.rt.com/usa/542513-professors-open-letter-maths/
It's the stores fault they are getting robbed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-mayor-blames-retailers-increased-crime-lootings-city-video/
Hawaii under water and mud - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10285485/Hawaii-pounded-slow-moving-Kona-storm-dumped-TWO-FEET-rain-far.html
YOLO - https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1468064361637949441
Sobriety test, from Dive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNn-6FzTimY
Creed Fisher - This Place Called USA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znz0wbs6zH4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Trump partners with Rumble - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/rumble-announces-distribution-deal-trumps-truth-social-new-partnership-looks-take-direct-shot-youtube/
Devin Nunes leaving congress to be Trump's CEO - https://resistthemainstream.org/devin-nunes-is-retiring-from-congress-to-take-key-role-in-trumps-media-group/?utm_source=telegram
Gab CEO Andrew Torba with a warning to Patriots about Trump - https://news.gab.com/2021/12/02/gab-is-not-for-sale/
Is Gen Flynn just more controlled opposition - https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/whoa-is-general-michael-flynns-associate-a-child-sex-trafficking-customer/
These people should be arrested and punished - https://resistthemainstream.org/california-school-offers-boy-pizza-to-get-vaccinated-tells-him-not-to-say-anything-mom-says/?utm_source=telegram
There is no end, until you say it's over - https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1468310690016419845
6 jabs for now, and then you'll need more - https://nationalfile.com/six-jabs-biontech-ceo-says-omicron-variant-may-need-three-vaccine-doses-plus-initial-vaccine-boosters/
Could South Africa become the turning point against the vaxx - https://unherd.com/2021/12/south-africas-looming-vaccine-revolt/
Died because of, not inspite of the vaxx - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/08/excess-deaths-exploding-despite-mass-vaccination.aspx
Updated athletes dying list - https://lorphicweb.com/report-shows-nearly-300-athletes-suffered-cardiac-arrests-167-dead-after-covid-jab/
Keep in mind Florida and many others are wide open - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oh-dear-god-this-is-what-mass-insanity-looks-like/
More proof if the dems are in charge, it's a shithole - https://bearingarms.com/ranjit-singh/2021/12/08/the-ten-counties-with-highest-homicide-rates-all-pro-biden-territory-n53116
They want your kids even dumber - https://www.rt.com/usa/542513-professors-open-letter-maths/
It's the stores fault they are getting robbed - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-mayor-blames-retailers-increased-crime-lootings-city-video/
Hawaii under water and mud - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10285485/Hawaii-pounded-slow-moving-Kona-storm-dumped-TWO-FEET-rain-far.html
YOLO - https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1468064361637949441
Sobriety test, from Dive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNn-6FzTimY
Creed Fisher - This Place Called USA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znz0wbs6zH4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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