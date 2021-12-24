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V for Victory - Ζωντανὴ Ἐκπομπὴ 8
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61 views • December 24, 2021
Γιὰ τοὺς συμπατριῶτες μας, οἱ ὁποῖοι χρειάζονται τὴν βοήθειά μας, μπορεῖτε νὰ καταθέσετε στὸ ΕΘΝΙΚΟΝ ΤΑΜΕΙΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣΜΟΥ:
ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΩΣ
Ἀριθμὸς Λογαριασμοῦ: GR24 0171 4300 0064 3014 7791 271
Δικαιοῦχος: ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ
#ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ #ODYSSEYTV #MRV
ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΩΣ
Ἀριθμὸς Λογαριασμοῦ: GR24 0171 4300 0064 3014 7791 271
Δικαιοῦχος: ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ
#ΕΘΝΙΚΟΙΦΥΛΑΚΕΣ #ODYSSEYTV #MRV
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