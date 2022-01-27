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VN Durham, Desperate Dems, CDC Penn Crash, Wisconsin Electors, CDC to Start Plandemic 2.0? 1.26
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81 views • January 27, 2022
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Desperate House Democrats Begging Colleagues, Please Don’t Retire Ahead of Midterms: Report
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Nancy Pelosi Just Announced She Was Running for Re-Election in Creepiest Way Possible
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Did the CDC stage the "escaping monkeys" as a cover story for releasing the next bioweapon?
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BREAKING: Arizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public Records
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CNN’s Acosta Whines Following Biden-Doocy Exchange: ‘We Never Got Apology From Trump’
https://conservativebrief.com/cnns-2-58610/
Rocker Neil Young Demands Spotify Either Remove His Music or Blacklist Joe Rogan
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Steve Bannon Predicts Joe Biden Will Be Impeached in November Over Border Crisis
https://conservativebrief.com/steve-58552/
'Pandemic Endgame'? W.H.O. Official Says Coronavirus 'Emergency Phase' May End This Year in Europe
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/01/25/w-h-o-says-europe-is-heading-towards-a-pandemic-endgame
CDC study suggests unboosted vaccines become worse than nothing against Omicron
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BUY Raw Pine Pollen
Mother Nature’s superfood can improve hormone function, support lung health, and restore immune function, especially due to adverse reactions to Big Pharma products.
ORDER NOW https://bit.ly/PinePollenPOW
Featured Articles:
RYAN
Latest Actions by Durham Indicate a Broken Investigation by a Broken DOJ
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/latest-actions-durham-indicate-broken-investigation-broken-department-doj/
Desperate House Democrats Begging Colleagues, Please Don’t Retire Ahead of Midterms: Report
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/desperate-house-dems-begging-colleagues-not-retire-ahead-midterms-report
CDC Sends Out Letter Following Pennsylvania Crash Involving 100 Test Monkeys
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/cdc-releases-statement-following-pennsylvania-crash-involving-100-test-monkeys/
JUSTIN
Wisconsin Assembly Sends Election Shockwaves by Voting to Withdraw 10 Biden Electors
https://beckernews.com/wisconsin-assembly-sends-election-shockwaves-by-voting-to-withdraw-10-biden-electors-43875/
Nancy Pelosi Just Announced She Was Running for Re-Election in Creepiest Way Possible
https://beckernews.com/nancy-pelosi-just-announced-she-was-running-for-re-election-in-creepiest-way-possible-43870/
Did the CDC stage the "escaping monkeys" as a cover story for releasing the next bioweapon?
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-25-did-cdc-stage-escaping-monkeys-as-cover.html
RAPIDFIRE
Ryan
BREAKING: Arizona Senate Committee Passes SEVEN Election Integrity Bills – Including Ballot Fraud Countermeasures, Ballot Images Will Be Public Records
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-arizona-senate-committee-passes-seven-election-integrity-bills-including-ballot-fraud-countermeasures-ballot-images-will-public-records/
CNN’s Acosta Whines Following Biden-Doocy Exchange: ‘We Never Got Apology From Trump’
https://conservativebrief.com/cnns-2-58610/
Rocker Neil Young Demands Spotify Either Remove His Music or Blacklist Joe Rogan
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/01/24/rocker-neil-young-demands-spotify-either-remove-his-music-or-blacklist-joe-rogan/
Justin
Steve Bannon Predicts Joe Biden Will Be Impeached in November Over Border Crisis
https://conservativebrief.com/steve-58552/
'Pandemic Endgame'? W.H.O. Official Says Coronavirus 'Emergency Phase' May End This Year in Europe
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/01/25/w-h-o-says-europe-is-heading-towards-a-pandemic-endgame
CDC study suggests unboosted vaccines become worse than nothing against Omicron
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/cdc-study-suggests-two-dose-covid-vaccines-worse-nothing-against
Our Latest Videos:
Jan Psaki “prevent … exercise [of] their fundamental rights.” Covid Slavery, Law & History
https://rumble.com/vssldm-jan-psaki-prevent-exercise-of-their-fundamental-rights.-covid-slavery-law-a.html
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
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