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Vacunas - Informe de Laboratorio de Taygeta - Tecnología No-Humana Transhumanista
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3065 views • October 28, 2021
En este video se explica a detalle el contenido de "vacunas" para el COVID, el grafeno, y la nanotecnología no humana aplicada en ellas. Este informe es basado en la análisis de laboratorio de Taygeta, Octubre 2021.
PAGINA WEB OFICIAL con los Transcriptos y el Forum:
https://www.swaruu.org
PLAYLIST DE TODOS LOS VÍDEOS DESDE INICIO DE NUESTRO CONTACTO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1s_QADtoy2PRMh3kbaG6d3XDmiQVRgBv
AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO CENTRAL (grupo):
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https://t.me/agenciacosmicacentrodeapoyo
Facebook:
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AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO PETICIONES SOLO (canal):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/so6A7d0joBVkZmE0
AGENCIA COSMICA CHAT LIBRE (grupo):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/l2HTBh2Z6iVhZThk
Grupo de Facebook (hecho por seguidor - Toni) con los Transcriptos:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1212334248933444
Pagina hecha por Rodrigo (nuestro seguidor) con los transcriptos hechos por Toni y su grupo:
https://www.sociedadtaygeta.com/
AGENCIA COSMICA SIN CENSURA EN ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AgenciaCosmica:1
PARA APOYAR EL CANAL DE AGENCIA CÓSMICA:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Gracias! :)
CANALES DE ROBERT:
DESPEJANDO ENIGMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DespejandoEnigmas/videos
REVELACIÓN CÓSMICA SEMILLAS ESTELARES:
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELACI%C3%93NC%C3%93SMICASEMILLASESTELARES/videos
PAGINA WEB OFICIAL con los Transcriptos y el Forum:
https://www.swaruu.org
PLAYLIST DE TODOS LOS VÍDEOS DESDE INICIO DE NUESTRO CONTACTO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1s_QADtoy2PRMh3kbaG6d3XDmiQVRgBv
AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO CENTRAL (grupo):
Telegram:
https://t.me/agenciacosmicacentrodeapoyo
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/877690993172410
AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO PETICIONES SOLO (canal):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/so6A7d0joBVkZmE0
AGENCIA COSMICA CHAT LIBRE (grupo):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/l2HTBh2Z6iVhZThk
Grupo de Facebook (hecho por seguidor - Toni) con los Transcriptos:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1212334248933444
Pagina hecha por Rodrigo (nuestro seguidor) con los transcriptos hechos por Toni y su grupo:
https://www.sociedadtaygeta.com/
AGENCIA COSMICA SIN CENSURA EN ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AgenciaCosmica:1
PARA APOYAR EL CANAL DE AGENCIA CÓSMICA:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Gracias! :)
CANALES DE ROBERT:
DESPEJANDO ENIGMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DespejandoEnigmas/videos
REVELACIÓN CÓSMICA SEMILLAS ESTELARES:
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELACI%C3%93NC%C3%93SMICASEMILLASESTELARES/videos
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