BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vacunas - Informe de Laboratorio de Taygeta - Tecnología No-Humana Transhumanista
Agencia Cosmica
Agencia Cosmica
16 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
3065 views • October 28, 2021
En este video se explica a detalle el contenido de "vacunas" para el COVID, el grafeno, y la nanotecnología no humana aplicada en ellas. Este informe es basado en la análisis de laboratorio de Taygeta, Octubre 2021.

PAGINA WEB OFICIAL con los Transcriptos y el Forum:
https://www.swaruu.org

PLAYLIST DE TODOS LOS VÍDEOS DESDE INICIO DE NUESTRO CONTACTO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1s_QADtoy2PRMh3kbaG6d3XDmiQVRgBv

AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO CENTRAL (grupo):
Telegram:
https://t.me/agenciacosmicacentrodeapoyo

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/877690993172410

AGENCIA COSMICA CENTRO DE APOYO PETICIONES SOLO (canal):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/so6A7d0joBVkZmE0

AGENCIA COSMICA CHAT LIBRE (grupo):
Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/l2HTBh2Z6iVhZThk

Grupo de Facebook (hecho por seguidor - Toni) con los Transcriptos:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1212334248933444

Pagina hecha por Rodrigo (nuestro seguidor) con los transcriptos hechos por Toni y su grupo:
https://www.sociedadtaygeta.com/

AGENCIA COSMICA SIN CENSURA EN ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AgenciaCosmica:1

PARA APOYAR EL CANAL DE AGENCIA CÓSMICA:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica

Gracias! :)

CANALES DE ROBERT:
DESPEJANDO ENIGMAS:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DespejandoEnigmas/videos

REVELACIÓN CÓSMICA SEMILLAS ESTELARES:
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELACI%C3%93NC%C3%93SMICASEMILLASESTELARES/videos
Keywords
vacunascovidnanotecnologia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Morgan S. Verity
Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Edison Reed
Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Coco Somers
Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Coco Somers
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy