Jessica Rose - We’re really up the creek without a paddle on this one.

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Join her substack.
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/molecular-mimicry-of-sars-ncov-2
Autoimmune diseases a coming. These people are evil.
Molecular mimicry of SARS-nCoV-2 spike to human proteins including thrombopoietin and TLR-8
This one will make you dizzy. The vaccinated will go down in history as "Heroes" instead of being tricked and coerced into getting the poisoned antidote.
High autoimmune potential shown via cross-reacting antibodies.