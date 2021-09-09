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Vaccine Testimonials: So Many Adverse Events - So Many Symptoms - Blood Clots, Mini Strokes - On and On....
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470 views • September 09, 2021
This video starts out with a perfectly healthy 20 year old woman and her memory problems. On Youtube where she posted this video (link below), dizens of people posted their brief stories of bad reactions to the various brands of Covid "Vaccines". Listen to all the various short stories from people young old, healthy and not so healthy prior to receiving "The Jab". NOTE: Link below to Youtube is no longer valid. Youtube pulled the 20 year old ladies account due to "Policy Violations", yeah... sure... whatever you say Youtube ;^(
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-HXN4GLdy0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-HXN4GLdy0
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