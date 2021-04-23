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HOW TO STIR FRY ANYTHING USING NO OIL - WATER SAUTÉ
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61 views • April 23, 2021
You might have done water frying before but I share some tips that help get your veggies crispy without oil. We also go in depth on how to use and care for a non-stick pan properly. If you want it gluten free be sure to use a gluten free sauce.
Here is a similar non-stick Wok like the one I am using https://amzn.to/3dvNxjq
Here is a similar enamel pan like the one I am using https://amzn.to/2PCPLFB
Here is a similar non-stick Wok like the one I am using https://amzn.to/3dvNxjq
Here is a similar enamel pan like the one I am using https://amzn.to/2PCPLFB
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