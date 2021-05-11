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Soul Looping - Reincarnation Mechanism - Extraterrestrial Information from Yazhi Swaruu
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54 views • May 11, 2021
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
Thanks to Cosmic Agency for this video.
Fascinating video about the process of soul looping and reincarnation. Something that is not known very well or understood on Earth at this point, but what we are all subject to. Here we find out more.
Our website with transcripts and forums: www.swaruu.org
TO SUPPORT COSMIC AGENCY WORK:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Thank you! :)
ALL THE VIDEOS FROM THE BEGINNING (Playlist):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq4UI...
COSMIC AGENCY UNCENSORED ON LRBY: https://lbry.tv/@CosmicAgency:c
SECOND COSMIC AGENCY CHANNEL (Back Up): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMa...
PLEIADIAN KNOWLEDGE (Cristina and Estel·la´s Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe4V...
Spanish Channel Agencia Cosmica: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYjj...
Robert´s Channel Despejando Enigmas: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOG...
Credits:
Pleiades:
Bob Trembley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjK60...
Mana Brau: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIDjz...
Overlay Transitions:
RavenProDesign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHPck...
Animations:
No Copyright Motion Graphics Motion Graphics provided by https://www.youtubestock.com YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
More Motion:
Stars Background: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSUqi...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfHa2...
AA VFX: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm4w8...
fu-non - Free motion background & template:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvKZ...
No Copyright Footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciqvn...
Free 4K Footage - No Copyright: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvVH...
Video Library - No copyright Footage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBdIa...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Txw7J...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufxa3...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9d9t-...
RoyaltyFree — Videos for content creators:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh4nJ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwiPZ...
Free Stock Footage 4K: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4poqZ...
moremotion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfHa2...
fun for all types: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0iZt...
Music:
Sirius Beat - Nobility
Link: http://youtu.be/LmzjHhvC5e0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbIVU...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4am6k...
SergePavkinMusic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOHH2...
CO.AG Music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxxgc...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b73t9...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8Q7R...
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Thanks to Cosmic Agency for this video.
Fascinating video about the process of soul looping and reincarnation. Something that is not known very well or understood on Earth at this point, but what we are all subject to. Here we find out more.
Our website with transcripts and forums: www.swaruu.org
TO SUPPORT COSMIC AGENCY WORK:
https://www.paypal.me/AgenciaCosmica
Thank you! :)
ALL THE VIDEOS FROM THE BEGINNING (Playlist):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq4UI...
COSMIC AGENCY UNCENSORED ON LRBY: https://lbry.tv/@CosmicAgency:c
SECOND COSMIC AGENCY CHANNEL (Back Up): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMa...
PLEIADIAN KNOWLEDGE (Cristina and Estel·la´s Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe4V...
Spanish Channel Agencia Cosmica: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYjj...
Robert´s Channel Despejando Enigmas: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChOG...
Credits:
Pleiades:
Bob Trembley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjK60...
Mana Brau: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIDjz...
Overlay Transitions:
RavenProDesign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHPck...
Animations:
No Copyright Motion Graphics Motion Graphics provided by https://www.youtubestock.com YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf
More Motion:
Stars Background: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSUqi...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfHa2...
AA VFX: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm4w8...
fu-non - Free motion background & template:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvKZ...
No Copyright Footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciqvn...
Free 4K Footage - No Copyright: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvVH...
Video Library - No copyright Footage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBdIa...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Txw7J...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufxa3...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9d9t-...
RoyaltyFree — Videos for content creators:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uh4nJ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwiPZ...
Free Stock Footage 4K: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4poqZ...
moremotion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfHa2...
fun for all types: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0iZt...
Music:
Sirius Beat - Nobility
Link: http://youtu.be/LmzjHhvC5e0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbIVU...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4am6k...
SergePavkinMusic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOHH2...
CO.AG Music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxxgc...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b73t9...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8Q7R...
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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