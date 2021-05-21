© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Deuterium
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 21, 2021
Deuterium is used in nuclear fusion. Deuterium is an isotope of the chemical element hydrogen. Unlike normal hydrogen, which has one proton, deuterium has one proton and one neutron. This isotope is non- radioactive, and is found in small quantities wherever hydrogen is present.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.