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Telethon Update, The corrupt WHO, and Jim Bakker
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43 views • July 04, 2020
We’ve got amazing news to announce regarding the fundraising for the new studio! Tune in as we thank God and everyone who has donated to help us reach our goal.
We are also going to talk about the corruption of the WHO, it’s radically communist leaning leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and how he is manipulating this pandemic to achieve his globalist goals.
Last but not least, there is a vicious attack happening right now against my mentor and friend, Pastor Jim Bakker. He is being falsely accused of doing something that he is completely innocent of, and we as the body of Christ need to stand with him right now.
I’m asking you to please share the article below by Steven Strang of Charisma News, covering the situation in detail, and advocating for the innocence of Jim Bakker:
https://www.charismamag.com/blogs/the-strang-report/45085-why-i-believe-jim-bakker-is-being-unfairly-attacked-online
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We are also going to talk about the corruption of the WHO, it’s radically communist leaning leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and how he is manipulating this pandemic to achieve his globalist goals.
Last but not least, there is a vicious attack happening right now against my mentor and friend, Pastor Jim Bakker. He is being falsely accused of doing something that he is completely innocent of, and we as the body of Christ need to stand with him right now.
I’m asking you to please share the article below by Steven Strang of Charisma News, covering the situation in detail, and advocating for the innocence of Jim Bakker:
https://www.charismamag.com/blogs/the-strang-report/45085-why-i-believe-jim-bakker-is-being-unfairly-attacked-online
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button.
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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