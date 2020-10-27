© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Law, Order And Freedom
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • October 27, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3841/gloryhole-of-absence-call-in-show-september-27th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3841-gloryhole-of-absence-call-in-show-september-27th-2017
Question: “I am a 39-year-old small town attorney. I have been practicing for a little less than four years. As both a law student and legal practitioner I have become increasingly aware and fascinated by the interplay between law and freedom. In the interest of full disclosure, I am not an anarchist. I believe some laws are necessary to protect the citizens’ freedom however I am opposed to the growing number of civil and criminal laws aimed at penalizing and curbing self-injurious behaviors by adults. While I would acknowledge that most of these laws are certainly within the scope of constitutional authority granted to the States and the Federal government I maintain that these types of laws represent bad policy and a growing infringement on the citizens’ personal liberty. What are your thoughts on this subject?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3841/gloryhole-of-absence-call-in-show-september-27th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3841-gloryhole-of-absence-call-in-show-september-27th-2017
Question: “I am a 39-year-old small town attorney. I have been practicing for a little less than four years. As both a law student and legal practitioner I have become increasingly aware and fascinated by the interplay between law and freedom. In the interest of full disclosure, I am not an anarchist. I believe some laws are necessary to protect the citizens’ freedom however I am opposed to the growing number of civil and criminal laws aimed at penalizing and curbing self-injurious behaviors by adults. While I would acknowledge that most of these laws are certainly within the scope of constitutional authority granted to the States and the Federal government I maintain that these types of laws represent bad policy and a growing infringement on the citizens’ personal liberty. What are your thoughts on this subject?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.