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Tragedy of War Torn Kids. Every Parent Needs to Watch This. Shocking and Sad Videos
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31 views • March 16, 2021
Tragedy of War Torn Kids. Every Parent Needs to Watch This. Shocking and Sad Videos
original posting aug, 21, 2016
America Creates Al Qaeda and the ISIL Terrorist
http://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
Trump Re-Ups Attacks On Obama And Clinton As The ‘Founders’ Of ISIL
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/donald-trump-obama-clinton-founders-isil
Crisis Actors, Media, Exploiting Kids. From Syria to Paris.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-Md3IDSwL8
This IS a Plane Crash, NOT This. Gladio B Secret Ops .Responsible for 911, Paris Attacks.
https://youtu.be/3DD5VXt2r0w
Gladio B Ops. Analysis: Paris Attacks. Attackers Had Their Passports on Them?
https://youtu.be/kJCv3F9ORz4
original posting aug, 21, 2016
America Creates Al Qaeda and the ISIL Terrorist
http://www.globalresearch.ca/america-created-al-qaeda-and-the-isis-terror-group/5402881
Trump Re-Ups Attacks On Obama And Clinton As The ‘Founders’ Of ISIL
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/donald-trump-obama-clinton-founders-isil
Crisis Actors, Media, Exploiting Kids. From Syria to Paris.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-Md3IDSwL8
This IS a Plane Crash, NOT This. Gladio B Secret Ops .Responsible for 911, Paris Attacks.
https://youtu.be/3DD5VXt2r0w
Gladio B Ops. Analysis: Paris Attacks. Attackers Had Their Passports on Them?
https://youtu.be/kJCv3F9ORz4
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