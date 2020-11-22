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DECEIVED-INTO-CONSENT ==> by the legal system
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32 views • November 22, 2020
There are three languages, one for the debtor, one for the creditor and one for the administrator.... Even though you may assume that you can read all three, they are totally three separate languages and have no jurisdiction with each other unless you "consent' ... but your consent comes with ignorance of the difference between such three languages and assume them to be one language... Its all a big fat lie... The Governor General and the Australian government is a counterfeit... There is no such written English as: "Governor-General", it should be: "Governor General" without the hyphen... The hyphen grammatically destroys the name.
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