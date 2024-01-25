Loving, To Be Loved

We've been drawn into a beast world of materialism, where we have lost the joy of the deeper tendencies of the heart. Pleasures of the flesh in this wicked world, have almost totally obliterated the pleasures of true love that man and woman once cherished about life.





Link for that 1969 song in today's message:

https://youtu.be/nxeggMU-CfU?si=d2AR9wwauSBNEUoT





Yeah, I may be old and old fashioned, but true love never ages!

Blessings to all who, seeking YHWH's love, is forever young at heart, alleluiah?

-dwaine





I want to thank all the women in our circles who have shown me that there is real hope left in the women who have given their all for that greatest of love! Thank you for allowing men to love you "as designed"! 🤗