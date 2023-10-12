Create New Account
Ep. 30: Southern Border
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

What’s happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime.

The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly.


Tucker On Xwitter | 12 October 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1712588957534360034

