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Why the Fall of Afghanistan Has Put 'Operation Blackjack' Back on the Terrorists Card Table
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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43 views • August 30, 2021
Back in January 2009 The Telegraph Newspaper in the UK put out a four part slide show highlighting small nuclear attacks on the cities of London, New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Portland, Toronto and Mexican City. The newspaper never explained why they released such a fear mongering display. The bizarre slide show I have included in this video as we re-visit it twelve years later and under the current socio-political temperature abroad. This week was the 25th anniversary of Osama bin Laden declaring War on America and I look at his death from 2011 and the GTMO Papers in which the Pentagon was informed that if bin Laden was killed by Team America World Police then al-Qaida would ignite a nuclear weapon on American soil. As we approach the 20th Anniversary of '9/11' the question must be asked: when is the next big one - especially since the New ISIS-K is spreading their might in Afghanistan.

Related links and videos:

9/11 Predicted on The Lone Gunmen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rsMG...

Operation Blackjack (Full Slide Show)
MaKaElectric YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uvd91...

https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/c...

https://wikileaks.org/gitmo/pdf/ly/us...

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