Kay Griggs Military Wife and NWO Insider Tells All - Part 1

Plazma. Part 1







Pastor Rick Strawcutter interviews Katharine Pollard Griggs, the wife of Marine Corps Colonel George Griggs, about the history of the U.S. military and the power elite.





Kay Griggs was a military wife who learned way too much about her husband's job. Her husband would drink too much and he started talking openly about the real workings of the U.S. military, leadership training, drug-running and weapons sales, and the secret worldwide camps that train professional assassins. His stories were about murder, corruption, assassinations, and government lies. After he disappeared for a short time, she began receiving threats and decided to tell her story

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/737924b0-3812-4fde-9739-c48d67831289



Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rrYdjzB3usEc/