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Dr, Steve Pieczenik & The Coup to Restore the Republic
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1195 views • January 14, 2021
An excerpt from Infowars broadcast January 13, 21. Dr. Pieczenik discloses that the US has been under a State of Emergency for many years in an effort to expose corruption at every level in our society, world-wide. He has been pivotal in helping Donald Trump to succeed in defeating the Deep State/Cabal and effect the freeing of the Republic of the United States so that Liberty and Freedom can reign again.
Please watch the entire interview on Rob Gibson's channel entitled: ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/13/21 • Patrick Howley, Steve Pieczenik, Laura Loomer, Jon Rappoport.
Please watch the entire interview on Rob Gibson's channel entitled: ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/13/21 • Patrick Howley, Steve Pieczenik, Laura Loomer, Jon Rappoport.
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