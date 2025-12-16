BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK BECAME ISRAEL'S ₪ MOST EMBARRASSING FALSE FLAG FLOP YET❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 1 day ago

The Bondi Beach "ANTI-SEMITIC" Terror Attack Just Became Israel's Most EMBARRASSING False Flag FLOP yet! The hero who risked his life to tackle and disarm one of the gunmen? Ahmed El Ahmad, a 43-year-old Muslim father of two and local fruit shop owner. This brave Muslim man charged unarmed, wrestled the rifle away, and saved countless lives—while the "attack" was supposedly fueled by Islamic hate. Talk about backfiring spectacularly. Then the "prominent victim" everyone saw bloodied in photos: Arsen Ostrovsky, hardcore pro-Israel Zionist lawyer, head of the Sydney office for the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council. This guy "survived" October 7 in Israel (calling himself an Oct 7 survivor), moved to Australia just WEEKS ago to "fight antisemitism"—and conveniently gets grazed in this "random" attack? A pro-Israel advocate front and center as the face of the "victimhood" narrative. Too perfect. The shooters? Father-son duo Sajid and Naveed Akram—real radicalized locals, but the pre-knowledge google searches from Israel (name and address days earlier) still scream setup. They needed a crisis to push global "antisemitism" panic and more speech laws... but a Muslim hero saves the day? Optics destroyed. This op was sloppy, desperate, and exposed. Pray for the real innocent victims—but the script is crumbling. Wake up, world. Nothing adds up.


Source: https://theworldwatch.com/videos/1640769/the-bondi-beach-terror-attack-became-israel-s-most-embarrassing-false-flag-flop-yet/

crisis actorsepic failarsen ostrovskybondi beach terror attack payopantisemitism legislation narrative
