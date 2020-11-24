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LAWFUL REBELLION IN THE UK! MAGNA CARTA,LIVING WOMAN PUSHES BACK ON STATE HARRASMENT.
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183 views • November 24, 2020
Newfound Ground Media



Agents of the state harass, terrorise and eventually do kidnap this woman as she tries to serve treason notices to a chief constable. See other videos on the channel for the kidnap video. Here they visit her home and try to harass and intimidate.

Original source: https://www.facebook.com/aine.ogrady/videos

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