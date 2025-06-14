© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Kings Protests – America Says “No Crowns” to Authoritarianism 🛡️🇺🇸
📝 Description:
Over 2,000 “No Kings” protests are planned across the U.S. in response to Trump’s 250th Army parade and his perceived authoritarian ambitions.
From Philadelphia to small towns, Americans are saying: No thrones, no crowns, no kings.
Here’s what’s fueling the movement — in 60 seconds.
