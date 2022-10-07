【miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/10/2022 The Bankruptcy of Sri Lanka Is Only the Beginning of a Global Recession￼

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https://gnews.org/post/pviz8802
The bankruptcy of Sir Lanka may result in the bankruptcies of 49 to 60 countries. It will lead to the increase of food shortages economic disasters. And may trigger global catastrophe, which may last for 3 to 5 years, or even 10 years