Everything is ready for Vladimir Putin's arrival.

Adding:

Key statements from Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya:



➡️Moscow sees no signals from Kiev of any genuine readiness to advance settlement negotiations. The peace process is deadlocked. Russia will continue pursuing its special military operation objectives until Zelensky meets a series of conditions, including withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Russian regions.



➡️The UN is in a state of complete helplessness, having adopted a biased anti-Russian stance. The Kiev regime has not stopped its terrorist attacks against Russian civilians for a single moment. In April alone, Ukrainian fighters killed over 100 civilians and wounded 667.



➡️Western handlers in Kiev are well aware that Ukrainian anti-missiles, when missing their targets, fall on civilian infrastructure. The West continues to pump weapons into Kiev, relocating production to its own countries and turning a blind eye to drone flights through their airspace.



➡️Any drone launched from Baltic territory will draw an inevitable Russian response.



➡️The Kiev regime will never wash off the stain of the monstrous corruption exposed during Operation Midas. The EU-approved two-year 90 billion euro aid package for Ukraine will be similarly looted.