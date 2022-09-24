Who is the Woman who rides the Beast?

The bible gives us clues as to the meanings of the words we see in the book of revelation. In fact, the book of Revelation gives us some definitions outright. Revelation 17:15 "The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues."

The star Wormwood is Satan, Lucifier, cast out from heaven. A third of the angels were taken with him. That's 33%. I ask you, why is 33 a significant number to the vipers of this world?

Revelation 20:10, John is shown the great and high "mountain." A mountain is a kingdom or a city, which in the case of the Heavenly Jerusalem it is both. A city in ancient times was the center of a kingdom's power and was generally the most guarded. Figuratively, a city was the "seat" of a kingdom's power: the epicenter.

Revelation 8:7-12. Look also at Revelation 9:11. A "star" is an "angel."

These are just some figures self explained in Revelation. The prophets also speak to their own time in a literal sense, and speak forward to time in the future.

So, who or what, is a "woman?"