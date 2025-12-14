🚨Hamas negotiator No guarantee Israel won’t attack again - even in Doha - The Grayzone's, Aaron Maté interview clip

As Israel violates the ceasefire with relentless attacks on Gaza, The Grayzone's Aaron Maté sits down with senior Hamas negotiator Basem Naim in Doha, Qatar.

Naim survived the Israeli military's attack on a gathering of Hamas officials in September. He discusses the UN-endorsed demand that Hamas disarm without a path to Palestinian self-determination; faltering efforts to unify Palestinian political factions; the bid to free political prisoners including Marwan Barghouti; the new Syrian government's interdiction of weapons shipments to Hezbollah, and more.

Guest: Dr. Basem Naim. Doha-based Hamas negotiator and former head of Gaza's Health Ministry.

Further Description, from Geopolitcs Prime and The Grayzone's info and link to full video:

🚨 Hamas negotiator: No guarantee Israel won’t attack again — even in Doha

Senior Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim told The Grayzone that the group rejects the term "disarmament" without a guaranteed political track leading to a Palestinian state.

"I have no guarantees that Israel will not attack me again and again. On the second day of disarmament, I can imagine Israel asking the ISF to leave within 24 hours — and within 48 hours, Israeli tanks [are] everywhere in the Gaza Strip."

He pointed to Lebanon, where Israel "attacks every day, everywhere" despite a ceasefire and guarantors.

Hamas’s condition is a defined timeline to statehood, after which weapons would be handed to the new Palestinian state and fighters integrated into its army. Without that, "disarmament" is seen as a trap leading to reoccupation.





at YT: Hamas negotiator on Israel's ceasefire violations and new barriers to Palestinian freedom

Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d9TkEiJE0I

