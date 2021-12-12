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Freedom Talk with Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus
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84 views • December 12, 2021
Freedom Talk with Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus
Dr. Tom Cowan: “Last week, I participated in the latest discussion of the Freedom Talk series with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus. Please enjoy it and share it with your friends.”
What a breath of fresh air when listening to these truly intelligent people talk. This is worldwide democide folks. No "laws" or protests will stop it. I see only one option, and that is to defend ourselves – by ANY MEANS necessary!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKhPe3mjWTP0/?l
Dr. Tom Cowan: “Last week, I participated in the latest discussion of the Freedom Talk series with Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dean Braus. Please enjoy it and share it with your friends.”
What a breath of fresh air when listening to these truly intelligent people talk. This is worldwide democide folks. No "laws" or protests will stop it. I see only one option, and that is to defend ourselves – by ANY MEANS necessary!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKhPe3mjWTP0/?l
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