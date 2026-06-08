Pratt Loses in CA Ballot Mess

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June 8, 2026 - Another victory for the Illegal alien-Democrat kickback loop!
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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh: Why Men Insist in Sharing our Spaces—It’s not what you think! https://lindelltv.com/the-battle-for-womanhood-men-in-womens-spaces-and-the-war-on-real-mothers/?channel=4751