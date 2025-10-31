CLEANING FAMILY HEADSTONES With The Bergers!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is something we do once or twice a year - clean my family’s headstones.
It’s all part of property management…. The before and after makes a big difference.
PS - You get points in heaven for it too.
-------------------------
NY Real Estate Agent CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL –
Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
Contact Chris at: [email protected]
#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit