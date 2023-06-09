Isle of Man TT 2023 | Supersport Race 2 & Sidecar Race 2 Highlights

Supersport Race 2 & Sidecar Race 2 Highlights -
The Supersport and Sidecar machines get their second dose of action at the Isle of Man TT. Will winners be repeated or will a new face grace the top of the TT podium?
Credit - ITV4
