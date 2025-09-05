AMERICA’S KIDS IN CRISIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychiatrist and author Dr. Stefani Reinhold joins Del for a sobering discussion on how psychiatry’s drug-first model is failing America’s kids. From SSRIs to gender blockers, she explains how medicating away confusion masks deeper issues and may be fueling today’s youth mental health crisis. A must-watch conversation for every parent.