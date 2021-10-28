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Filthy Porn Book from School’s Library at FL
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288 views • October 28, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [28.10.21 08:00]
#DOE #FirstAmendment #Insurrection #Khazarians #Children #Education #Agenda2030 #Florida
Journalist Reads Filthy Porn Book from School’s Library at FL School Board Meeting – Board Members Call Police to Have Him Forcefully Removed for Reading Obscene Content Aloud
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The book, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe (https://redgoldsparkspress.com/projects/6926504), a graphic novel with drawings that explains in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two young men, has been inserted into high school libraries across America, despite it violating guidelines against pornography or sexually explicit materials being provided to minors and paid for with our tax dollars.
..."
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/video-journalist-reads-filthy-porn-book-schools-library-fl-school-board-meeting-board-members-call-police-forcefully-removed-reading-obscene-content-aloud/
#DOE #FirstAmendment #Insurrection #Khazarians #Children #Education #Agenda2030 #Florida
Journalist Reads Filthy Porn Book from School’s Library at FL School Board Meeting – Board Members Call Police to Have Him Forcefully Removed for Reading Obscene Content Aloud
"...
The book, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe (https://redgoldsparkspress.com/projects/6926504), a graphic novel with drawings that explains in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two young men, has been inserted into high school libraries across America, despite it violating guidelines against pornography or sexually explicit materials being provided to minors and paid for with our tax dollars.
..."
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/video-journalist-reads-filthy-porn-book-schools-library-fl-school-board-meeting-board-members-call-police-forcefully-removed-reading-obscene-content-aloud/
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