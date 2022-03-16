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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Why will there be wars in the Middle East? Because the CCP is betting that the U.S. won’t be able to simultaneously fight three wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Taiwan, respectively. But if the CCP attacks Taiwan, the U.S. will for sure take action by bombing the mainland. Anyway, it is up to us Chinese to take down the CCP