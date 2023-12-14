Create New Account
15 Ways the COVID Shots Injure and KiII: Insights from Dr. Ryan Cole
1. Nanoparticle Usage

2. Persistence of Synthetic RNA

3. Circulation of Synthetic Spike Protein

4. The Spike Protein is a Harmful Agent

5. Brain Accumulation and Impact

6. Peripheral Nerve Damage

7. Organ Damage

8. Myocarditis and Heart Issues

9. Impact on Adrenal Glands and Elastic Fibers

10. Reproductive Harms

11. Weakened Immune Systems

12. Vascular Damage and Clotting

13. Abnormal Protein Accumulation

14. Immune Tolerance

15. Increased Cancer Risk

