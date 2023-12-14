15 Ways the COVID Shots Injure and KiII: Insights from Dr. Ryan Cole
1. Nanoparticle Usage
2. Persistence of Synthetic RNA
3. Circulation of Synthetic Spike Protein
4. The Spike Protein is a Harmful Agent
5. Brain Accumulation and Impact
6. Peripheral Nerve Damage
7. Organ Damage
8. Myocarditis and Heart Issues
9. Impact on Adrenal Glands and Elastic Fibers
10. Reproductive Harms
11. Weakened Immune Systems
12. Vascular Damage and Clotting
13. Abnormal Protein Accumulation
14. Immune Tolerance
15. Increased Cancer Risk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.