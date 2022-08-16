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This is the Message -- A DEVOURING... and DARKNESS and GLOOM.....See how THIS Rolled Out..
It's Time To Wake UP
It's Time To Wake UP
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115 views • August 16, 2022

"This is a Jaw Dropper...It Was for Me"(From Jonathan's original description)

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Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

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To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

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jesustruthend of the worldjonathan klecktwin system
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy