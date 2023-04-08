Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Radical Agenda S06E008 - The Folly of Turning on Tucker
41 views
channel image
Cantwell
Published 20 hours ago |

Tucker Carlson ran into some nationalist opposition for saying he wouldn't allow anyone to speak for him just because they have the same skin color.


I questioned the wisdom of this reaction.


And the phones were lit as a consequence.


Owing to a recent configuration change, the video is a bit choppy in the beginning, but the audio is good and the video is fixed about halfway in.


Pay me;


Become a SurrealPolitiks Premium Member https://SurrealPolitiks.com/join

GiveSendGo: https://GiveSendGo.com/spm

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: bc1qcg97hwdy8d463794wm0uq3np0px49acw6505gm

Ethereum: 0xa29441bF858c529E374960A34e16f21abc0970E8

Litecoin: LQsN4hA761RPrUNTva58nQhJ4BYsAQgYet

Bitcoin Cash: qplamajpkvhp2g53q4thnu4cakf882er4ge9pqvfdu

Monero: 46Li94X1o95GaKPxMdsqds3FPJmc2tTvQi3zSuLHbttWTMLbtV9jHGU86wxqvKyVBVRUGhY78uA1HJ5aQn53zc7uRinB96q

ZCash: t1cXJJsnohToMTukCNXBkcqNPDdwvwnfS3p

Dash: Xu957ZZqY6ciMZKdUmu5vVUmyxu4jMWEto


You can send me checks, cash, money orders, etc... at

Christopher Cantwell

497 Hooksett Road

Unit 312

Manchester, NH 03104


Follow elsewhere

Entropy https://entropystream.live/SurrealPolitiks

Telegram https://t.me/followchris

Fountain.fm Podcasts https://fountain.fm/show/1Lqmd1jltAvvw0Xvg1bC

Podcast Addict https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3106093

RSS https://christophercantwell.net/feed/podcast/

Gab https://gab.com/realChrisCantwell

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@realChrisCantwell

Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realchriscantwell

Substack https://surrealpolitiks.substack.com/

Locals https://locals.com/member/ChrisCantwell

Parler https://parler.com/Cantwell

Odysee https://odysee.com/@ChrisCantwell:9

DLive https://dlive.tv/SurrealPolitiks

JoshWhoTV https://www.joshwhotv.com/plugin/Live/?c=RadicalAgenda

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/ChristopherCantwell

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cantwell

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mr8b7UVzfOLH/


Keywords
politicsconservativephilosophyright wingradical agendachris cantwellopen phones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket