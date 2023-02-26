Learn Why We Do Not Trust ANYONE

Meaning to do this video a long time but I knew it would be long but God is good as it is the longest video I have uploaded that I can remember but the app I used seem to have worked and I did not have to make any edits and it was uploaded to the 3 platforms and was not rejected and was less than 500 MB.

Take the time to know how to war against the spirit of devils in man to save your soul. God will not share his glory with fallen flesh.