Its Getting Worse Now, Because You Know, Communists
glock 1911
271 Subscribers
95 views
Published 14 hours ago

Wherever communists exert themselves, everything ALWAYS gets worse-the economy, human rights, human liberty, judicial, politics, education, civil society, availability of water and food, production, supply chain-everything.   Be prepared for the worst-it is yet to come.  AK magazine essentials:   https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/10/30/aknowledge-essentials-about-ak-magazines/   

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitnessfirst aid

