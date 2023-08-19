Create New Account
Todd Coconato Radio Show I Rethinking Special Interests In The Church
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 15 hours ago

Today Pastor Todd discusses why we need to get away from special interests, from being controlled by people that have an agenda and get back to the basics, get back to the core of what the Bible says to do, why the church needs to clean up....because judgment comes first to the house of the Lord.


New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org



godjesuschurchspecial intereststodd coconatoremnant news

