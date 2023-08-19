Todd Coconato Radio Show I Rethinking Special Interests In The Church

Today Pastor Todd discusses why we need to get away from special interests, from being controlled by people that have an agenda and get back to the basics, get back to the core of what the Bible says to do, why the church needs to clean up....because judgment comes first to the house of the Lord.





