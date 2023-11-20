Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China Bio Weapons Lab in California
channel image
You Silenced Me
139 Subscribers
80 views
Published 20 hours ago

The swamp and mainstream news media don't want you to know about this. This Lab Received a Tax Credit of $360,000 From California Governor Gavin Newsom’s ‘GO-Biz’. Now Newsom is in bed with the CCP. And he may run for president.

Keywords
trumpdemocratscrimepresident trumparrestgovernorlabbio weaponsave americachina lab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket