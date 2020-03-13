The Truth behind being a celebrity pastor

'Celebrity Pastors & What It Takes To Be A Good Shepherd' explores the subject of good and bad pastors and how to help people spiritually in this confusing age of mass media and religious entertainment. Do you want to be a pastor? Do you want to know how to lead people to Jesus (the Real Shepherd)? If so, check out this video to understand the difference between a genuine Shepherd and a phoney one... and how to spot a wolf in sheep's clothing!



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CREDITS



1. Joel Osteen How to keep moving forward by Joyce Meyer

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2. How to Do Street Preaching - Dr. Gene Kim by BBC International

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3. Pastor Anderson Rant about Lame Baptist Churches by sanderson1611

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4. Christ by Danny Hahlbohm

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5. Joel Osteen -Pregnant with Possibilities by GraceTown TV

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6. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski

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Nonprofits & Activism