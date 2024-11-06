Jenin Battalion Mourns Martyr Resistance Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, 28 Sep 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jenin Battalion Mourns Martyr Resistance Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Jenin Battalion mourns Martyr Resistance Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. His spirit will ever be present in the battle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the whole of Palestine, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
FPTV reports from Jenin, West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Obada Tahayna
Filmed: 28/09/2024
