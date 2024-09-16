15 YR OLD TRISTEN DIED WHILE JOGGING. TIME TO BLAME THE HEAT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I checked the temperature records for Pleasant View on that day. Temps reached 97°F. Yeah we played football in that all throughout the 1980's. I used to sandblast old cars throughout the summer in that kind of heat. We didn't die.
Sources
https://x.com/JonelessHomes/status/1835547339869618566
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071340248026
https://www.austinandbell.com/m/obituaries/Tristin-Franklin/Memories?
https://smokeybarn.com/15-year-old-sycamore-high-student-tristen-franklin-dies-while-jogging-in-pleasant-view/
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report